Thousands come out to enjoy Lundi Gras, ahead of Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lundi Gras 2023 is wrapping up after creating its own brand of hijinks and highlights for the day.

Thousands of parade revelers hitting the streets Monday night to let the good times roll...one last time before Fat Tuesday kicks off tomorrow.

A lot of people not ready for this parade season to end.

Several people FOX 10 News spoke with say this was their first Lundi Gras and others have been doing it for decades, and that no one else does it quite like Mobile.

Everyone was in the Mardi Gras spirit.

Seven different parades rolling through downtown Mobile all leading up to Fat Tuesday.

Bobbie Mitchell and Ronnie Agee say this is the best parade season they’ve had.

“This is the home of Mardi Gras and this is my first one in Mobile,” Mitchell said. “But not my last. But I can actually tell you that this is the best one!”

While the parade floats and moon pies may draw the crowds in, it’s not what keeps people coming back every year.

“Family...family, that’s what it’s all about,” Russell and Carlita Wimberly said. “To anyone who’s never been to Mardi Gras is to come to Mobile. Come to Mobile.”

Some even made the trip from hundreds of miles away.

“It’s been great. We came down from Dallas on Saturday for our first one in twenty years,” Misty Manac said.

Some adults even had more fun than the kids. And if you missed it this year...

“Happy Mardi Gras! And if you missed it...it’s your own fault,” one parade reveler said.

FOX 10 News Fat Tuesday coverage will kick off Tuesday in front of the Mobile Chamber building on Government Street at 6 a.m.

