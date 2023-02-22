Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation

The big red boots are made for flaunting and fashion influencers are styling them. (Source: CNN, "THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN", REPRISE RECORDS, WISDM8, TIKTOK, JAADIEE, WWE, INSTAGRAM, MSCHF.COM, THE CUT, STEVE NATTO, NTV, TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, LILAP3, JXIAOO, TWITTER, _NICOLETEA, SOPRANOSWORLD, "These Boots Are Made For Walkin"/Reprise Records, wisdm8/TikTok, jaadiee/TikTok, WWE/Instagram, Steve Natto/TikTok, NTV/Tezuka Productions, lilap3/TikTok, jxiaoo/Twitter, _nicoletea/Twitter, SopranosWorld/Twitter)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s an eye-catching new trend in footwear. They are boots fit for a cartoon character but are designed for human feet.

The big red boots are made for flaunting and fashion influencers are styling them – even influencers of the grandpa generation.

Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about the big red boots created by the art collective Mschf.

YouTube sneaker-head Steve Natto found that out when he wore them to Sneaker Con.

Natto says they’re comfy and wore them nearly all day without pain.

Their creator describes them as cartoonish and some refer to them as Astro boy boots.

Though they’re easy to put on, getting them off can get you stuck if you’re not wearing your perfect size.

Now they’re showing up on everyone from Puss in Big Red Boots to the character Boots from Dora the Explorer to Tony Soprano paired with a bath robed.

For now, they’re the “it” shoe and they’re not about to get the boot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
A man charged in a fatal Montgomery shooting Sunday was out on bond at the time of the...
Man charged in deadly double Montgomery shooting
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Man dies after car strikes horse near Selma

Latest News

FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court seems to favor tech giants in terror case
Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about...
$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation
The vaccine was a good match against the strains that spread over the fall and winter,...
Flu vaccine worked well in season that faded fast, CDC says
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Holly Pond house fire