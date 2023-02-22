Advertise
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC received a statement from Jim Standridge of Crownover & Standridge, LLC, the attorney’s office representing UA basketball star Brandon Miller.

It was announced Tuesday that Miller transported the gun that was used in the murder of Jamea Harris.

Police say they are not charging Miller.

The attorney’s statement, in its entirety, reads as follows:

