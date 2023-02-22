Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275K for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional

Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275K for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus...
Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275K for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional(Source: Auburn University Dance Marathon)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The 2023 Auburn University Dance Marathon raised a total of $276,237 for The Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Auburn University students host events throughout the school year to raise funds and awareness, culminating in the main dance marathon event, held on February 18. Current students as well as alumni danced and had a good time while raising money for a good cause.

Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275K for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus...
Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275K for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional(Source: Auburn University Dance Marathon)

AUDM has raised over $3.3 million since students started doing the annual dance marathon 12 years ago.

The funds raised at this year’s event will be used to help Piedmont Columbus Regional continue to transform healthcare for the children of the Chattahoochee Valley— ensuring they can receive care close to home with family and loved ones by their side.

Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275K for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus...
Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275K for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional(Source: Auburn University Dance Marathon)

The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be hosting an appreciation banquet for the students on February 23.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
A man charged in a fatal Montgomery shooting Sunday was out on bond at the time of the...
Man charged in deadly double Montgomery shooting
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Man dies after car strikes horse near Selma

Latest News

2023 Tiger Giving Day underway at Auburn University
2023 Tiger Giving Day underway at Auburn University
The Deli Breaded Fish Sandwich products did not include milk and soy ingredients on the label.
Recall for fish sandwiches sold at Winn-Dixie stores
Auburn University’s annual Tiger Giving Day to raise funds for student projects
Auburn University’s annual Tiger Giving Day to raise funds for student projects
Selma City Council voted 6-1 in favor of Fulford keeping his current position
Selma City Council votes to reinstate police chief