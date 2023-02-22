Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Holly Pond house fire

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a home on County Road 1728 in Holly Pond around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Holly Pond on Wednesday.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a home on County Road 1728 in Holly Pond around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22. Kilpatrick confirmed the bodies will be sent for autopsy.

According to family members at the scene, four people were in the home, including two grandparents and a father and son.

Kilpatrick confirmed that Michael Olinger, 37, and Deborah Olinger, 64, were killed in the fire. The grandfather was transported to a Birmingham hospital with severe injuries.

The cause of death for both people is unknown at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
A man charged in a fatal Montgomery shooting Sunday was out on bond at the time of the...
Man charged in deadly double Montgomery shooting
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Man dies after car strikes horse near Selma

Latest News

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement
The Super Citizens Program of the Liberty Learning Foundation is a non-profit organization.
AlaTrade, Liberty Learning Foundation graduates 650 super citizens of Phenix City
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office
Houston County Sheriff’s Office relocating
g
Montgomery Book Fest and Writing Expo