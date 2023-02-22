Advertise
FEMA offers free rebuilding tips at Marvin’s in Selma

FEMA-state disaster recovery center in Dallas County
FEMA-state disaster recovery center in Dallas County(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand to speak with residents looking to rebuild or repair their homes following the Jan. 12th severe storms.

According to FEMA, the specialists will be one hand at Marvin’s hardware store in Selma to give tips to residents on rebuilding and protecting their homes from future disaster-related damage.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be available on the following days:

  • 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23
  • 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24
  • 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 25
  • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16
  • 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27
  • 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28

FEMA says the information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Specialists will also be available on the mitigation helpline at 833-336-2477 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you do not get someone on the line, leave a voicemail or email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

A disaster assistance resource fair will also be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edmundite Missions Community Center. The resource fair will allow community members to meet with representatives from various agencies, organizations, nonprofits and insurance companies and learn about all of the available resources.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684.

