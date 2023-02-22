First Alert: Tracking a windy, warm Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is another mild start to the day across Central and South Alabama. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s area wide under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Today will be a warm, mainly dry and noticeably windy day. The wind will get your attention, a constant southwest breeze is expected today and will be around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with some gusts at times.

While not enough to produce any damage, any loose objects around the outside of your home could go for a ride, such as pool floats, patio furniture, and empty bucket/trash can are most likely to go airborne at these speeds.

There is a very low chance for a few sprinkles around the area today, but a large majority of the region will remain dry, contending with the warmth, winds and mix of sun and clouds. Speaking of warmth, highs are forecast to climb well into the 70s and 80s today, feeling more like late May and not February.

The warmth continues Thursday, with afternoon highs again climbing into the 70s and 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Thursday will include the chance for a few isolated pockets of rain. Lows Thursday night will remain mild in the 60s with a lingering shower or two.

A front is forecast to approach the state from the northwest on Friday, this does look to bring much colder air to the northern third of Alabama. As of this typing, we expect the front will stay just north of us, leaving our area on the warmer side of the boundary. With that being said, we are only predicting a slight cool down into the 70s to end the week, but just know if that boundary sinks further south than expected we could drop afternoon and overnight low temperatures a few degrees.

Looking at the weekend, Saturday and Sunday look to remain warm. Highs will climb into the 70s both days this weekend with some locations flirting with 80 degrees. Clouds remain in place mixed with some sunshine. Lows will hover on either side of 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday night.

Sunday and Monday we will mention the chance for a few showers both days, but the best coverage of rain, right now, looks to be after sunset on Monday and into the middle part of next week.

The warmth does continue Monday with afternoon highs in the 70s, but the forecast does call for a bit of a cool down by mid-week next week. With that being said, we are not expecting any Arctic air anytime soon for Alabama.

