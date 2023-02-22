HMMA debuts first-of-its-kind electric vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A first-of-its-kind car is being built in Montgomery. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the launch of a new electric vehicle Tuesday with a special event for the Genesis Electrified GV70.

This SUV is also the first Genesis model to be assembled in the United States.

“We have proven our ability to build world class automobiles,” said HMMA CEO and President Ernie Kim.

To prepare to build the GV70, $300 million was invested in the HMMA facility, creating aboutg 200 jobs.

“The significant investment was the offline battery installation sequence that includes an autonomous mobile robot to move the vehicle around, as well as an automated guided vehicle to lift the battery into the lower chasity of the vehicle so it can be bolted into place and make it on an official electrified GV70,” said HMMA Chief Administrative Officer and Vice President Robert Burns.

Burns said this is a sign of what the future holds for the automotive industry.

“It’s the beginning of a transition of our operations to eco-friendly mobility solutions. That may be two years from now, may be 10 years from now, but we are proving that we have the capability,” said Burns.

Local and state officials say HMMA is one example of how “Made in Alabama” products are making their mark.

“It means the world when the Alabama workforce makes the products and the vehicles that are driven all over the globe,” said Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield.

Burns said they will build enough to meet market demand.

As part of Tuesday’s celebration, Genesis Gives presented the Alabama State University Foundation with a $50,000 donation to support STEM scholarships.

HMMA opened in 2005 and currently employs more than 3,000 people.

