Opp High School undergoing renovations

Front entrance renovation underway
Front entrance renovation underway
By Julia Avant
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Opp High School is getting a face-lift. The new renovation will not only add to the 60-plus-year-old building, but it will enhance the safety of the school.

Opp City Schools Superintendent Michael Smithart said they are bringing the office out front and putting it on ground level, as well as adding a secure corridor for entry. He said the current system of having visitors and students go up a set of stairs limits access.

The new entrance will create more room for students and allow the old office to transform into a new career and counseling center.

Smithart said the $2 million renovation is purely precautionary.

“The climate that we are in now, I don’t think there’s any way to compromise your thoughts on safety,” said Smithart.

Education before and during the renovation was never compromised.

“It’s a great community, and it’s a great school system, and I’m very fortunate to be a part of it. I think in the last report card, just for instance, we were the 19th highest rated district in the state,” said Smithart.

The renovation is expected to be completed by December.

