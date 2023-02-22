Saint James’ KJ Jackson named Jack’s Fever Athlete of the Year 2022-23

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA is honoring each of the 12 football players who became a Fever Athlete of the Week during the 2022-23 season and naming the Jacks Fever Athlete of Year!

FEVER ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

There were a dozen finalists, but only once can carry the Jack’s Fever Athlete of the Year trophy! For the 2022-23 season, that winner is Saint James’ KJ Jackson who went 132/205 (64%) for 2,813 yards. That’s 21.3 yards per completion and 200 yards per game.

Jackson totaled 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, 77 carries for 177 yards (2.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns. In all 2,990 total yards and 48 total touchdowns on the year!

It’s no wonder Jackson, who was fifth in passing yards in the state and second in Fever Country outside Southside Selma’s quarterback, led Saint James to its first-ever state title!

Congratulations, KJ Jackson!

PHOTO SLIDESHOW

Autoplay Caption

Week 1: Brantley quarterback Jayden Parks

Parks won the first week’s Fever Athlete Chai after racking up 251 yards and five touchdown passes in the first game of the season.

Week 2: Highland Home’s Brice McKenzie

In the second week, the chain went to McKenzie for his performance on the field, throwing for over 200 yards and rushing for another 100. It didn’t hurt that he had the game-winning touchdown pass.

Week 3: Pike Road’s Anthony Rogers

Rogers rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner! That was enough for voters to put the Fever Chain around his neck for the week!

Week 4: Macon East’s Gabe Spencer

Spencer took the chain in the fourth week of the season after putting up 258 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 5: ACA’s Hayes Hunt

The Fever Chain was on the hunt for a new winner and found ACA’s Hunt after he put up 133 yards and five touchdowns.

Week 6: Prattville’s Kam Shanks

Halfway through the season, Prattville’s Kam Shanks shined on the gridiron with four catches, 55 yards and a touchdown, as well as an 80-yard kick return for a touchdown!

Week 7: Highland Home’s KD Shepherd

With the Fever season on the downhill slope, Week 7 saw Highland Home’s KD Shepard put up 120 yards, three touchdowns and the Fever Chain in the air!

Week 8: BTW-Tuskegee’s Elijah Hall

His 324 yards, four touchdowns and a interception in Week 8 put voters on a path to proclaim Tuskegee’s Hall as the Athlete of the Week.

Week 9: Jeff Davis’ DJ Harris

Four rushing touchdowns and 257 rushing yards in the ninth week of the season were all DJ Harris needed to run over his Athlete of the Week competition.

Week 10: Elmore County’s Payton Stephenson

In Week 10, Stephenson ran for five touchdowns on seven carries, gaining 61 yards. He went 16-for-23 for 236 yards and two touchdowns passing!

Week 11: Reeltown’s Arthur Woods

What do you get when you put up 240 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown AND a pick six? Arthur Woods can tell you it’s the Fever Chain!

Reeltown's Arthur Woods wins the Week 11 Jack's Fever Athlete of the Week award.

Week 12: Tallassee’s Cade Everson

Everson wrapped up the final week of Fever by racking up 236 yards and two touchdowns passing!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.