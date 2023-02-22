Selma City Council votes to reinstate police chief

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford will resume his duties effective immediately.

In a 6-1 vote, the Selma City Council voted against Mayor James Perkins, Jr.’s recommendation to terminate and remove Fulford from his duties as police chief.

The mayor placed the police chief on administrative leave with pay on Jan. 25, claiming that Fulford failed to report for duty after a tornado severely damaged the city.

During the time of the tornado, Fulford was said to be in Dothan for training.

In a pre-disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, Feb 21, the mayor told the council that Fulford did not have “the leadership strength to serve as police chief of Selma.”

“Even though there was no loss of life, thank God for that, at the time no one knew that and certainly Chief Fulford did not know that, yet he chose not to return to his leadership post,” Perkins said.

Fulford said in a statement to the council that he was aware of what was happening in Selma, and he took the necessary actions to ensure all officers knew where to go and what to do.

Capt. Natasha Fowlkes was assigned to be in charge in Fulford’s absence.

“The mayor and I started communicating at 13:13 military time which is 1:13,” Fulford said, “He was briefed on what everyone’s duties were and what was taking place.”

The police chief mentioned it would not have been possible for him to return to Selma immediately following the tornado, saying the threat was still present and roads were shut down.

