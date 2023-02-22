Advertise
Two killed, two hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship tells News 4 that the crash involved a single vehicle on Highway 431 near the Barbour County line.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck in Henry County claimed the life of two people and injured two others.

Details are limited, but Blankenship said the driver and a 14-year-old passenger were killed. Two others were hurt, and were last reported in stable condition at Southeast Health Medical Center.

The names of those victims have not been released. ALEA is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

