Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors

A deer got an education in walking on waxed floors when it crashed through a window at an Alabama elementary school earlier this month. (Source: Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERGREEN, Ala. (Gray News/TMX) – Teachers and staff at an Alabama elementary school got a surprise earlier this month when they found out a deer had crashed through a window and roamed around a classroom.

Surveillance video caught the animal sliding around on the waxed floors of the Evergreen Elementary School’s classroom on Feb. 11.

The school shared the video on Facebook on Feb. 13.

The deer can be seen stumbling and slipping around the tables before eventually jumping back out of the broken window.

“It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors,” the school said in the post alongside the video. “Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Deadly double shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY

Latest News

Riders left swinging on Ferris wheel ride in high winds
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment
Ilyasah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, second from right, speaks during a news conference at...
Malcolm X’s family to sue CIA, FBI, NYPD for wrongful death
KJ Jackson of Saint James wins the Jack's Fever Athlete of the Year trophy for 2022-23.
Saint James’ KJ Jackson named Jack’s Fever Athlete of the Year 2022-23
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
4th fire department employee probed in Tyre Nichols case