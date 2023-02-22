Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Walgreens closing west Montgomery location

Walgreens is closing its Fairview Ave. store in Montgomery.
Walgreens is closing its Fairview Ave. store in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime drug store in west Montgomery is set to close its doors for good.

Walgreens, located at 10 West Fairview Avenue, will close Wednesday. According to signage posted at the store, the pharmacy will close at 3 p.m.

Walgreens on Fairview Ave. in Montgomery is set to close.
Walgreens on Fairview Ave. in Montgomery is set to close.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The store has served the area for more than three decades. It was previously K&B and Rite Aid before becoming a Walgreens in 2018.

“When faced with the difficult decision to close a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores and dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said patient pharmacy files will automatically transfer to the Walgreens on Carter Hill Road, which is roughly three miles away.

Locally-owned Jones Drugs is across the street from the shuttering Walgreens location. Its property displays a sign welcoming customers who wish to continue getting prescriptions in the area.

Jones Drugs is welcoming customers who wish to continue getting prescriptions in the area.
Jones Drugs is welcoming customers who wish to continue getting prescriptions in the area.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

After the Fairview Avenue store closes, Walgreens will operate five locations in Montgomery.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
A man charged in a fatal Montgomery shooting Sunday was out on bond at the time of the...
Man charged in deadly double Montgomery shooting
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Man dies after car strikes horse near Selma

Latest News

FEMA-state disaster recovery center in Dallas County
FEMA offers free rebuilding tips at Marvin’s in Selma
Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275K for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus...
Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275K for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional
2023 Tiger Giving Day underway at Auburn University
2023 Tiger Giving Day underway at Auburn University
The Deli Breaded Fish Sandwich products did not include milk and soy ingredients on the label.
Recall for fish sandwiches sold at Winn-Dixie stores