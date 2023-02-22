Walgreens closing west Montgomery location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime drug store in west Montgomery is set to close its doors for good.

Walgreens, located at 10 West Fairview Avenue, will close Wednesday. According to signage posted at the store, the pharmacy will close at 3 p.m.

Walgreens on Fairview Ave. in Montgomery is set to close. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The store has served the area for more than three decades. It was previously K&B and Rite Aid before becoming a Walgreens in 2018.

“When faced with the difficult decision to close a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores and dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said patient pharmacy files will automatically transfer to the Walgreens on Carter Hill Road, which is roughly three miles away.

Locally-owned Jones Drugs is across the street from the shuttering Walgreens location. Its property displays a sign welcoming customers who wish to continue getting prescriptions in the area.

Jones Drugs is welcoming customers who wish to continue getting prescriptions in the area. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After the Fairview Avenue store closes, Walgreens will operate five locations in Montgomery.

