Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Whataburger expanding to Prattville

Whataburger will be opening in the former Ruby Tuesday and Fazoli's building in Prattville.
Whataburger will be opening in the former Ruby Tuesday and Fazoli's building in Prattville.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Whataburger is expanding to Prattville, according to Mayor Bill Gillespie. He revealed the news during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The restaurant will be located in the former Ruby Tuesday and Fazoli’s building on Business Park Drive near Interstate 65 at exit 181, the mayor said. Similar to the Montgomery location, it will a larger-than-usual space for Whataburger, which generally builds its restaurants from the ground up.

Texas-based Whataburger opened its first location in 1950. Since then, the chain has grown to more than 900 restaurants in the U.S. — with 29 of those being in Alabama, according to the chain’s website.

The company has not yet responded to a request for details of an opening timeframe.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
A man charged in a fatal Montgomery shooting Sunday was out on bond at the time of the...
Man charged in deadly double Montgomery shooting
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Man dies after car strikes horse near Selma

Latest News

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement
D
President Biden ends trip to Poland
Scholarship scams target students looking for financial help
Scholarship scams target students looking for financial help
The head of Alabama’s troubled prison system said Wednesday that staffing remains “the number...
Alabama prison chief says lack of staffing remains top issue