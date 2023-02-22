Whataburger expanding to Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Whataburger is expanding to Prattville, according to Mayor Bill Gillespie. He revealed the news during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The restaurant will be located in the former Ruby Tuesday and Fazoli’s building on Business Park Drive near Interstate 65 at exit 181, the mayor said. Similar to the Montgomery location, it will a larger-than-usual space for Whataburger, which generally builds its restaurants from the ground up.

Texas-based Whataburger opened its first location in 1950. Since then, the chain has grown to more than 900 restaurants in the U.S. — with 29 of those being in Alabama, according to the chain’s website.

The company has not yet responded to a request for details of an opening timeframe.

