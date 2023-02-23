Advertise
18-year-old killed in Pike County wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal wreck on Pike County 3304 on Feb. 22, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers are investing a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened in Pike County.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Pike County 3304, approximately two miles south of Troy. Troopers say a 2008 Nissan Altima left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The wreck remains under investigation.

