18-year-old killed in Pike County wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers are investing a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened in Pike County.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Pike County 3304, approximately two miles south of Troy. Troopers say a 2008 Nissan Altima left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The wreck remains under investigation.

