Alabama state troopers urging caution on the roads

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The end of February marks the start of the spring break season, and state troopers are urging drivers to slow down and follow the law.

“Once our college students are returning home to see their family and friends and their loved ones, that’s when we see a heavier presence in our traffic,” said senior trooper Kendra McKinney.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wants drivers to be more aware of their surroundings.

In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes, and more than 500 died.

“It’s not good to hear those kind of numbers,” McKinney said.

The state trooper pointed to Alabama’s “Move Over Law.” If you see a construction crew or law enforcement on the side of the road, you need to slow down or get into the left lane. If you see flashing lights behind you, pull off on the right side of the road.

“Do not do the left side. By getting in the left side, it still puts us in a unsafe situation,” she said.

The state trooper also wants drivers to be aware of ALEA’s zero-tolerance policy on drinking and driving.

She wants drivers to avoid making any life-altering decisions. It can take an emotional toll on family and friends, but also law enforcement.

“It’s kind of intense, but also we’re still genuine humans at the end of the day,” McKinney said. “So we do have emotions, but we also still have a professionalism that we must carry.”

In 2022, ALEA saw fewer crashes, injuries and deaths than in 2021.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.