Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office safely locate missing juvenile

Nile Lee
Nile Lee(Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says Nile Lee has been located and is safe.

Original Story: The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Nile Lee.

Police say Lee was last seen walking in the area of Chilton County Road 505 in Marbury around 6:30 a.m. Feb 23.

He is approximately 5′ and weighs approximately 70 lbs.

Lee was wearing black Nike basketball pants and a black shirt.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens is closing its Fairview Ave. store in Montgomery.
Walgreens closing west Montgomery location
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.
Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home
Decarla Heard, mother of Jamea Harris, shared her dearest memories of her daughter and the...
Mother of Jamea Harris fondly remembers her daughter
March 4
Baptist Health Bun Run 5k
g
Girl Scouts honor community servants with 'Hometown Heroes' Program