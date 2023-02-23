Advertise
Dale County Schools cut ribbon on Bridge Academy

Bridge Academy offers multiple dual enrollment programs for Dale County students.
Bridge Academy offers multiple dual enrollment programs for Dale County students.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - New opportunities are available for high school students of Dale County.

Thursday afternoon, the school district cut the ribbon on the Bridge Academy, a multi-million dollar, dual enrollment education center.

Currently, the academy offers students six different programs including criminal justice, aviation, and welding.

“We have plans to expand already,” said Lisa Welch, career tech director for Dale County Schools. “The student participation has been tremendous, the excitement has been tremendous.“

“As we move forward, we look to add additional programs, additional space, and additional classrooms. In years to come, hopefully in phase two, it will mean an additional building.”

Though the ribbon was cut Thursday, students have been attending the academy since the beginning of the year.

Those interested in the academy can find applications and additional information by clicking here.

