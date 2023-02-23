Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Daleville High principal named new Daleville City superintendent

Josh Robertson, a Daleville native and serving in his ninth year as principal of Daleville High...
Josh Robertson, a Daleville native and serving in his ninth year as principal of Daleville High School, was elevated to the permanent role during the February 22 meeting.(Daleville City Schools)
By Ty Storey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Daleville Board of Education unanimously voted for their new Daleville City Schools Superintendent on Wednesday afternoon.

Josh Robertson, a Daleville native and serving in his ninth year as principal of Daleville High School, was elevated to the permanent role during the February 22 meeting.

Robertson was serving in the role at an interim capacity since early November, one week following the resignation of Dr. Lisa Stamps in October.

Originally, board members were expected to discuss their hiring plan process and interview amounts on Wednesday, this coming after a special meeting on January 4 when the board approved a timeline to find Stamps’ replacement.

That plan changed when board member Lynne McWilliams motioned to dispense further procedures in favor of a full appointment of Robertson. After a 15-minute executive session, that move was granted.

Robertson described himself as “overwhelmed and completely humbled” after the DBOE’s unanimous vote.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seneca Shine is charged with murder.
Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest
Guardian Credit Union is constructing a brand new headquarters in Prattville.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union building HQ in Prattville
A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.
Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home
A water main broke on Atlanta Highway late Thursday morning.
Water main break on Atlanta Highway
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Alabama state troopers urging caution on the roads

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Governor Kay Ivey proposed changes to Alabama’s execution protocol. She’s asking the state...
Gov. Ivey says Alabama will resume executions after four-month review
Montgomery police hold news conference on drug trafficking arrest
Montgomery police hold news conference on drug trafficking arrest
Dalvin Deshun Mitchell has been charged with 15 counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle with...
Arrest after 15 catalytic converters stolen on state property
In March, state lawmakers could debate a bill that would significantly cut the amount of "good...
Bill to change ‘good time’ law named for slain deputy