Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dramatic video shows murder suspect firing deadly shots

The expletive filled footage clearly depicts victim Tony Rudolph Dean driving to the home where a man apparently keeping company with his girlfriend shot him.
Spectators in a Geneva County courtroom view shooting video in this February 22, 2023 video.
Spectators in a Geneva County courtroom view shooting video in this February 22, 2023 video.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County deadly shooting related to an apparent love triangle was caught on camera and that dramatic video shown during a court hearing on Wednesday.

The expletive filled footage clearly depicts victim Tony Rudolph Dean driving to the home where a man apparently keeping company with his girlfriend shot him.

The video was recorded by a dash cam in Dean’s vehicle.

After reviewing it, Geneva County District Judge Stephen Smith ruled there is sufficient evidence to keep murder charges that Jason Kersey faces intact.

The January 12 shooting occurred in Piney Grove, a sparsely populated rural community near Samson, after Dean called the woman at the triangle’s center and told her he was on the way to Kersey’s home where she was visiting.

As remnants of deadly Alabama storms moved through, Dean was confronted by Kersey who appears to retrieve a gun that he twice fired.

While the footage does not show bullets striking Dean who remained in or near his truck, audio reveals that he told a passenger he had been shot.

Within moments, Dean became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva.

While the optics are perhaps damning for Kersey, it is unlikely he would have denied shooting Dean as two eyewitnesses look on.

While defense attorney Lee Knowles declined comment following the hearing, he could claim that Kersey feared for his life and seek acquittal under Alabama’s Stand Your Ground laws.

Also not commenting was Geneva County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Mock Smith.

Kersey is jailed on $750,000 bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens is closing its Fairview Ave. store in Montgomery.
Walgreens closing west Montgomery location
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

Morning Smile: Lunchroom balances paid off for Dadeville students
Morning Smile: Lunchroom balances paid off for Dadeville students
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama honors 'Hometown Heroes'
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama honors 'Hometown Heroes'
Alabama Air National Guard to be honored by Girl Scouts
Alabama Air National Guard to be honored by Girl Scouts
The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama have launched the annual Hometown Heroes program to support...
Girl Scouts honor community servants with ‘Hometown Heroes’ program