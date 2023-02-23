First Alert: Spring-like warmth continues Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday features another mild start to the day. Out-the-door temperatures are in the 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Expect another warm and breezy day. Afternoon highs will climb back into the 80s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph, gusting at times. A shower or two will be possible today, but a majority of the region will be dry. Sky conditions today will be partly to mostly cloudy today.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Tonight we will remain mild. Lows will hover in the 60s under a cloudy sky. Patchy fog is possible, along with a lingering shower. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph.

A frontal boundary will approach Alabama from the northwest on Friday. While this boundary will bring higher rain chances and cooler air to the northern third of Alabama, it does not look to bring any relief from the heat to Central and South Alabama.

With the front just north of us on Friday, afternoon highs will again climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated pockets of rain are again possible on Friday, but much like today, they will be few and far between. Keep in mind, if that boundary to our north sinks just a bit further south, temperatures could be cooler and rain chances could be a bit higher. Something we are watching closely. Overnight Friday into the start of the weekend will see lows hover on either side of 60 degrees.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend will again feature warm temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will climb around 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Low will hover on either side of 60 degrees this weekend. There are some signs of more spotty shower chances this weekend, due to the moisture in the atmosphere, but much like today and tomorrow, those chances will be the exception not the rule this weekend.

As of this typing, Monday into Monday night looks to have the best chance for rain across Central and South Alabama. We are tracking a frontal boundary that does look to swing across the state. That front will increase rain chances slightly along with keeping clouds in place to start next week. Highs will climb into the 70s again ahead of the front with lows in the 50s and lingering showers possible into Monday night.

Behind the front looks to be a brief cool down. Highs Tuesday will be back into the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 40s. Wednesday will also feature highs on either side of 70 degrees with partly cloudy sky and dry conditions.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.