Girl Scouts honor community servants with ‘Hometown Heroes’ program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama’s Hometown Heroes program allows the community to support a girl-led cookie business and those who make a difference, like teachers, military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, and more.

Hometown Heroes is a great way to donate cookies to active military personnel, local first responders, and other non-profit organizations making a daily difference. After the cost of cookies, 100% of the proceeds stay in our community to help support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

“Our thoughts are with all of those working hard to keep our community healthy and thriving, says Karlyn Edmonds, GSSA CEO. “We hope that these cookies help spread a little positivity and cheer in the Montgomery area and to our fellow men and women overseas.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will match every donation and distribute it all to hometown heroes around the area.

Learn more about the Hometown Heroes program, and donate here.

During the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama sold 6,540 boxes of cookies through the Hometown Heroes program. The program runs all the way through the end of girl scout cookie season, which concludes on March 5th.

