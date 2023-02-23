Advertise
Lee County authorities seek help to find missing man

Deputies said Andrew Matusevich was last seen
Deputies said Andrew Matusevich was last seen(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Deputies said Andrew Braxton Matusevich, 43, was last seen leaving his residence in the 300 block of Lee Road 222 in Smith Station on Feb. 15.

Matusevich is described as 5′9″ tall, weighing about 143 lbs. He was reportedly wearing jeans and a blue puffy jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651.

