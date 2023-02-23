Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.

Justin Ryan Smith is charged with arson first degree.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smith was charged following an incident that took place on Sunday at 1:39 a.m. Court records say when firefighters arrive at the home, they found a fire that had been extinguished but had damaged the vinyl siding of the residence. The occupant of the home told fire investigators her boyfriend, identified as Smith, began threatening to burn the house down. Shortly afterward, a fire was set outside of the home.

Court records say Smith was captured on video in the area when the fire occurred.

Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bail.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.