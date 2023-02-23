Advertise
Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home

A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.
A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend's home caught fire while she was inside.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.

Justin Ryan Smith is charged with arson first degree.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smith was charged following an incident that took place on Sunday at 1:39 a.m. Court records say when firefighters arrive at the home, they found a fire that had been extinguished but had damaged the vinyl siding of the residence. The occupant of the home told fire investigators her boyfriend, identified as Smith, began threatening to burn the house down. Shortly afterward, a fire was set outside of the home.

Court records say Smith was captured on video in the area when the fire occurred.

Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bail.

