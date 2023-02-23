Missing animals can now be found on Montgomery Humane Society website to help overcrowding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When a beloved pet gets lost, it can be an emotional time for an owner.

A new addition to the Montgomery Humane Society’s website is designed to give those pet owners a little peace of mind.

The shelter’s lost-and-found program has gone digital, meaning it now shows all the animals that have been taken into the shelter in real-time.

54 strays are currently at the Montgomery Humane Society.

“The photos that we currently have up right now are the ones we have in the shelter, and we get more every single day,” said Lea Turbert with The Montgomery Humane Society.

Turbert says the uptick in lost animals only adds to the overcrowding issue the shelter faces regularly.

“They are taking up 54 cages. Another important thing to do is to get them microchipped,” said Turbert.

A new Montgomery city ordinance requires pets to be microchipped, so they can be returned to their owners instead of getting stuck in the shelter system.

“Deputies have scanners in their cars, we have scanners, the vets have scanners,” said Turbert.

Besides microchipping your animal, Turbert says spaying or neutering your dog or cat also prevents overcrowding.

“Adoption is not going to help overcrowding in the United States. It is spaying and neutering,” said Turbert.

If your pet goes missing and you see it on the shelter’s lost-and-found website, you’re encouraged to pick it up as soon as possible to ensure the shelter has space available for other animals in need.

The shelter will care for lost pets for free for 24 hours. After that, pet owners could be charged up to 55 dollars daily.

Lost animals that come into the shelter are also spayed or neutered in another effort to control the pet population.

