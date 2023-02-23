Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union moving HQ to Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union will be relocating its headquarters from downtown Montgomery to Prattville.

Construction is underway on the new 5,700-square-foot facility off Old Farm Lane near Interstate 65, according to Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie. He said the project will bring at least 100 jobs along with an estimated $24 million investment to the city.

According to its website, Guardian was founded in 1958 to provide savings and loan accounts to members of the Alabama National Guard and their families. The financial institution has since added several branches and ATMS across central and south Alabama.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the company for additional information.

