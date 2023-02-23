Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union moving HQ to Prattville

The credit union's current headquarters is on Madison Ave. in Montgomery.
The credit union's current headquarters is on Madison Ave. in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union will be relocating its headquarters from downtown Montgomery to Prattville.

Construction is underway on the new 5,700-square-foot facility off Old Farm Lane near Interstate 65, according to Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie. He said the project will bring at least 100 jobs along with an estimated $24 million investment to the city.

According to its website, Guardian was founded in 1958 to provide savings and loan accounts to members of the Alabama National Guard and their families. The financial institution has since added several branches and ATMS across central and south Alabama.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the company for additional information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens is closing its Fairview Ave. store in Montgomery.
Walgreens closing west Montgomery location
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

State agencies are asking lawmakers for millions of more dollars for their budgets. As federal...
State agencies submit budget proposals to lawmakers
Grayson Milner, an 8-year-old, won the 2022-23 ALBBAA Big Buck Photo Contest.
8-year-old wins ALBBAA Big Buck contest
The Rundown: Events happening from Feb. 24-26th
The Rundown: A little something for everyone this weekend
The Rundown: Feb. 24th-26th
The Rundown: Feb. 24th-26th