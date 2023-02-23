Advertise
Nonprofit highlights work of prominent civil rights judge

Judge Frank M. Johnson's faithfulness to the Constitution helped dismantled Jim Crow laws and segregation practices of the South.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As civil rights leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks were on the front lines, a federal judge’s rulings helped them change the world.

Judge Frank M. Johnson Jr. was appointed by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1955 to become the district court judge of the U.S. Court for the Middle District of Alabama. Within his first few weeks on the bench, Johnson was met with the pressure not to do the right thing.

“He was part of a three-judge panel that ruled the city bus segregation was unconstitutional,” said Thomas Rains, executive director for the nonprofit Frank Johnson Institute, “That was later upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, which would bring us down to the Montgomery bus boycott and integrate the buses here at Montgomery.”

Johnson made rulings in several key civil rights cases that set the precedent for the dismantling of segregation and Jim Crow laws in the South, including authorizing the Selma to Montgomery March (Williams v. Wallace) and enforcing desegregation in Alabama Schools (Lee v. Macon County Board of Education).

Rains mentioned historians believe Johnson’s upbringing in Winston County molded the way he interpreted the Constitution, mentioning the county succeeded from Alabama when it succeeded the union.

“People with a strong independent spirit and a respect for human dignity,” Rains said.

The courtroom is still operational under Johnson’s successor, Judge Myron Thompson.

The Judge Frank M. Johnson, Jr. Institute offers materials for teachers to teach students about the Constitution and offers tours to the public by appointment.

