Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say an overnight incident on Erskine Street ended with a homicide.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers were called to a “physical altercation” in the 700 block at about 2 a.m. Thursday. She did not specify what happened but said the victim sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced dead.

Coleman identified the victim as Erwin Smith, 62, of Montgomery.

A suspect, Seneca Shine, 42, was quickly caught and charged with murder. Shine’s mug shot and bail information were not yet in the county jail Thursday evening.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

