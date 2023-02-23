Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say an overnight incident on Erskine Street ended with a homicide.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers were called to a “physical altercation” in the 700 block at about 2 a.m. Thursday. She did not specify what happened but said the victim sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced dead.

Coleman identified the victim as Erwin Smith, 62, of Montgomery.

A suspect, Seneca Shine, 42, was quickly caught and charged with murder. Shine’s mug shot and bail information were not yet in the county jail Thursday evening.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens is closing its Fairview Ave. store in Montgomery.
Walgreens closing west Montgomery location
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

A water main broke on Atlanta Highway late Thursday morning.
Water main break on Atlanta Highway
Julia Avant gives us some exciting information about the upcoming Southeastern Livestock...
March 17-19 Southeastern Livestock Exposition
The credit union's current headquarters is on Madison Ave. in Montgomery.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union moving HQ to Prattville
Washington News correspondent Peter Zampa updates us on how allies are continuing their support...
Peter Zampa discusses one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine