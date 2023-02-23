Advertise
The Rundown: A little something for everyone this weekend

By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you a sports fan, a foodie or a lover of arts? If you answered yes to any of those or whatever you may be, we have events that are just right for you.

This weekend, Temple Beth Or will host its annual Jewish Food Festival and Treasure Market. There will be challah bread, pastries such as strudel and mandel bread, along with beef brisket, veggies, and the popular stuffed cabbage rolls. There will also be cheesecakes from the famous Carnegie Deli and cheesecake bites available.

The 75th annual Blue Gray National Tennis Classic is this weekend. Played at Lagoon Park and O’Connor Tennis Center, the two-day event will feature eight male teams and eight female teams from across the country playing in Montgomery. Kids 10 and under are welcome to participate in the Kid’s Tennis Festival Saturday at Lagoon Park. The festival will begin immediately following the clinic. There will be games, face painting, prizes and free Blue Bell ice cream.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival will bring Shakespeare’s final play to life on stage. There will be a little bit of adventure, intrigue and some romance in this play. Also, there will be live music with a band on stage to truly bring this play to life. You have until March 12th to catch The Tempest.

You can also enjoy an intimate, original contemporary dance performance from the Montgomery Ballet. The Masks We Wear Online can be seen on Friday and Saturday.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Feb. 24th:

Saturday, Feb. 25th:

Sunday, Feb. 26th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

