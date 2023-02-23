Advertise
Water main break on Atlanta Highway

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A water main break caused some issues for some businesses when a private contractor hit a water main while working on an unrelated issue, according to Montgomery Water Works.

The incident happened late Thursday morning near Captain D’s on Atlanta Highway, spewing water nearly 50 feet into the air.

Officials said the water main was repaired around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and water was restored shortly afterward.

