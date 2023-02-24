Advertise
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

