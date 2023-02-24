66th annual SLE Rodeo coming to Montgomery in March

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 66th annual Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo is considered one of the best rodeos anywhere east of the Mississippi, and it will ride into Montgomery once again in March.

The rodeo will take place from March 17-19 at Garrett Coliseum.

The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association held its annual kickoff luncheon Thursday to share what to expect. This year’s rodeo will feature cowboy exhibitions, performances, livestock exhibits, a parade, and a concert among other events. There will also be children’s activities. See the full schedule on the SLE website.

“We expect the biggest and best rodeo that we’ve ever had,” said Southeastern Livestock Exposition President Frank Ellis.

Ellis said the rodeo brings in more than $1 million to Montgomery County.

The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association hosts the rodeo to promote agriculture, which association leaders say is one of the state’s biggest industries.

“The beef cattle industry represents one of the top three commodities in the state in terms of agriculture. Agriculture is the single largest economic driver and impact for the state of Alabama,” said Erin Beasley, executive vice president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

You may purchase tickets online or by calling 1-888-2RODEO2.

