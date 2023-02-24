Advertise
Arrest after 15 catalytic converters stolen on state property

Dalvin Deshun Mitchell has been charged with 15 counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft.(Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike Road man has been charged with stealing catalytic converters from 15 vehicles in the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Surplus Property Division.

According to court documents from Feb. 4 through Feb. 6, Dalvin Deshun Mitchell, 31, of Pike Road, broke into ADECA’s surplus property division yard and stole catalytic converters from 15 vehicles.

Mitchell has been charged with a Class C felony for unlawfully entering the 15 ADECA vehicles without the owner’s consent, with intent to commit theft.

Mitchell is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center with a cumulative bail of $225,000.

