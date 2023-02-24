Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn resident remembers slain Orlando reporter

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colleagues and loved ones are mourning the loss of Dylan Lyons, a television news reporter who was shot while covering a shooting in Orlando, Florida.

“I was just shocked and then just incredibly sad,” said Vanessa Echols.

A true journalist who cared about helping people is how Auburn resident Vanessa Echols remembers Dylan Lyons. Echols, a retired anchor, met Lyons when he interned at her former news station, Channel 9, in Orlando. Echols says Lyons had a bright future ahead of him, and that’s what is heartbreaking.

“He was just so enthusiastic. You could tell he was just into the business for the right reasons, to tell the stories and be a voice for the voiceless. We knew he was going to be a hard worker, and we were not wrong. He came into the internship, and he was just determined to learn everything,” said Echols. He would always go above and beyond. And he just, he took everything seriously,” said Echols.

Lyons would have turned 25 years old in March. A GoFundMe has been set up by Dylan Lyons Family to cover the funeral cost.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens is closing its Fairview Ave. store in Montgomery.
Walgreens closing west Montgomery location
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

The resource fair gave community members access to a variety of agencies, organizations,...
Rep. Sewell hosts disaster assistance resource fair in Selma
The credit union's current headquarters is on Madison Ave. in Montgomery.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union moving HQ to Prattville
It was back in August when a fire erupted at Uncle Mick's Cajun market and Cafe.
Uncle Mick's Cajun Market & Cafe sets re-opening date after fire
Two State Lawmakers have introduced legislation they say will toughen the requirements for...
Lawmakers push bill to reform 'Good Time' credits for inmates