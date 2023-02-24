Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Baby born during major snowstorm

A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm. (Source: WCCO/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (WCCO) - A family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.

The drive to the hospital wasn’t an easy one.

Happy birthday, Hudson Dean Trautman, and boy, did you get a Minnesota welcome.

“I remember the first stop sign right outside our house. I skidded through it coming to the hospital, so,” father Adam Trautman said.

“For me, I said, what better thing to do in a storm than have a baby,” mother Micha Trautman said.

Micah and Adam Trautman’s doctors scheduled the induction last week for Wednesday evening.

The baby’s parents said they packed accordingly, not knowing when it might be safe to get home.

“My mother claims it looked like we were moving into the hospital,” Micha Trautman said.

“And the snacks up there, I mean, we had snacks, you had to have snacks for probably a week.” Adam Trautman said.

Owatonna Hospital, of course, had its own pre-storm prep, and it proved critical with Hudson’s healthy delivery via emergency c-section.

Administrators credited more than just doctors and nurses for the entire health system never missing a beat, including maintenance, facilities, housekeeping and nutrition.

“Out of all of those people, they helped to make the hospital run, are all on point and needed desperately through as we go through this storm,” said Helen Strike of

Allina Health.

“It all came together in the exact right way and for him to be born in the middle of a snowstorm will always be one of those memories well look back at,” Adam Trautman said.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seneca Shine is charged with murder.
Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest
The credit union's current headquarters is on Madison Ave. in Montgomery.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union moving HQ to Prattville
A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.
Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Alabama state troopers urging caution on the roads
A water main broke on Atlanta Highway late Thursday morning.
Water main break on Atlanta Highway

Latest News

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Attorneys for ex-Limestone Sheriff file new petition challenging theft, ethics convictions
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals
Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro...
Brittney Griner back on the court ahead of her return to the WNBA
A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting incident in Montgomery County.
Man charged after shooting into home with woman, 2 children inside
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion