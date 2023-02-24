Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biden ready to run, first lady says

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a a five-day,...
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a a five-day, two-country visit to Africa.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Friday that there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement.

Although Biden has long said that it’s his intention to seek reelection, he has yet to make it official, and he’s struggled to dispel questions about whether he’s too old to continue serving as president. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

“He says he’s not done,” the first lady said in Nairobi, the second and final stop of her five-day trip to Africa. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

She added: “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?”

Biden aides have said an announcement is likely to come in April, after the first fundraising quarter ends, which is around the time that President Barack Obama officially launched his reelection campaign.

The first lady has long been described as a key figure in Biden’s orbit as he plans his future.

“Because I’m his wife,” she laughed.

But she brushed off the question about whether she has the deciding vote on whether the president runs for reelection.

“Of course he’ll listen to me, because we’re a married couple,” she said. But, she added later, “he makes up his own mind, believe me.”

__

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report from Washington.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — Darlene Superville has covered the White House and first ladies since 2009 and is co-author, with AP Executive Editor Julie Pace, of a 2022 biography of Jill Biden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seneca Shine is charged with murder.
Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest
Guardian Credit Union is constructing a brand new headquarters in Prattville.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union building HQ in Prattville
A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.
Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Alabama state troopers urging caution on the roads
A water main broke on Atlanta Highway late Thursday morning.
Water main break on Atlanta Highway

Latest News

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Attorneys for ex-Limestone Sheriff file new petition challenging theft, ethics convictions
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
The Amber Alert for a missing Tennessee teen was canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after missing Tennessee teen found safe
Guardian Credit Union is constructing a brand new headquarters in Prattville.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union building HQ in Prattville