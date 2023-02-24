First Alert: Friday remains warm… for most of us!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a cloudy and mild start to our Friday with some locations contending with patchy fog. Out-the-door temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with light to calm winds. Today will be “not a one number” kind of day when it comes to afternoon temperatures.

Highs in the 80s are expected from Montgomery southward. Across our far northern counties, Perry, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa and Chambers, it will be noticeably cooler; highs may very well stay in the 60s under plenty of clouds in the north. While locations near the Florida state line could be close to 85 degrees.

An isolated pocket of rain will again be possible today and those chances remain in the forecast through the weekend. All thanks to a stalled frontal boundary hovering across the state. A large majority of the region will remain dry, but a few locations could end up with a quick downpour Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will again feature warm temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will climb near 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will hover on either side of 60 degrees. Rain chances are limited this weekend but not zero.

Monday into Monday night looks to have the best rain chances in the near-term. A cold front looks to sweep across the region increasing rain chances to start the week. Clouds will also build along the front and temperatures will warm ahead of the boundary. Highs Monday will remain in the 70s, behind the front we do expect to cool slightly into the 50s for lows.

The brief cool down lingers into midweek next week. Highs will warm into the lower 70s Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Overnight Tuesday will be cool in the 40s and by the day Wednesday we remain in the middle 70s. Low Wednesday night creeps back near 50 degrees.

Long range forecast models hint at a stronger system increasing rain and storm chances Thursday into next Friday. Temperatures next Thursday will be climbing back into the upper 70s ahead of this system. There are still a lot of questions about how strong the system will be, and the timing of the system, as we are still a week out. Just know we are giving you a FIRST ALERT for potential rain and storms late next week.

