Food for Thought 2/23

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

HIGH SCORES:

ESTABLISHMENT ADDRESS INSPECTION SCORE Kangaroo Express 2111 McLemore Dr. 98 Circle K 966 W. South Blvd. 98 Taste 5251 Hampstead High St. 98 Panera Bread 7224 Eastchase Parkway 98 Leroy 2752 Boultier St. 97 El Rey 1031 E. Fairview Ave. 97

LOW SCORES:

ESTABLISHMENT ADDRESS VIOLATION(S) INSPECTION SCORE Wings To Go 2445 E. South Blvd. Chicken left sitting out at improper temperature; sanitizing solution concentration too strong 84 Eagle Mart 10 W. South Blvd. Sink blocked from use; mold in ice machine 79

