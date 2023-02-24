Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Food for Thought 2/23

By Mark Bullock
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

ESTABLISHMENTADDRESSINSPECTION SCORE
Kangaroo Express2111 McLemore Dr.98
Circle K966 W. South Blvd.98
Taste5251 Hampstead High St.98
Panera Bread7224 Eastchase Parkway98
Leroy2752 Boultier St.97
El Rey1031 E. Fairview Ave.97

LOW SCORES:

ESTABLISHMENTADDRESSVIOLATION(S)INSPECTION SCORE
Wings To Go2445 E. South Blvd.Chicken left sitting out at improper temperature; sanitizing solution concentration too strong84
Eagle Mart10 W. South Blvd.Sink blocked from use; mold in ice machine79

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Walgreens is closing its Fairview Ave. store in Montgomery.
Walgreens closing west Montgomery location
Seneca Shine is charged with murder.
Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim

Latest News

Food for Thought 2/23
Food for Thought 2/23
12 Defenders shared a heartbreaking story about a couple who were still being charged pet...
Pet Wellness Plans Explained
Food for Thought 2/16
Food for Thought 2/16
Food for Thought 2/16