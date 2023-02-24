Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge

Aniah’s Law allows judges to keep defendants that pose serious threat to public behind bars.
Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023
Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge on Friday revoked a Headland murder suspect’s one-million-dollar bond in the stabbing death of his mother after hearing gruesome details of the crime scene and the suspect’s police interactions.

Police say Alex McKay, 39, brutally stabbed his mother, 70-year-old Annie Salters McKay, who suffered numerous wounds at her Rock Creek home on Monday.

Headland Police Chief Investigator J.W. Knight detailed McKay’s prior incidents, saying he had cut his father’s tires on multiple occasions and shot into the home.

Defense attorney Arthur Medley pointed out to the Henry County District Judge Derek Peterson that McKay’s arrests prior to the murder charges were city misdemeanors.

But it was Dothan Police Investigator Terry Nelson who delivered the most impactful testimony.

He graphically detailed wounds so serious that he could see her spine was exposed and described how she was stabbed about her upper body.

Nelson called the crime scene among the two worst he has witnessed.

McKay’s phycological issues are also an issue, with testimony that he may have failed to take his medication before his mother’s death to combat his mental deficiency.

Medley said he had been committed for mental treatment on several occasions.

Aniah’s Law that Judge Peterson invoked took effect last year and is named for an Alabama coed kidnapped and murdered by a man who had multiple previous arrests on serious charges.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seneca Shine is charged with murder.
Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest
Guardian Credit Union is constructing a brand new headquarters in Prattville.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union building HQ in Prattville
A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.
Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home
A water main broke on Atlanta Highway late Thursday morning.
Water main break on Atlanta Highway
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Alabama state troopers urging caution on the roads

Latest News

Dalvin Deshun Mitchell has been charged with 15 counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle with...
Arrest after 15 catalytic converters stolen on state property
The Montgomery Police Department will hold a news briefing.
Montgomery police delivering ‘special announcement’ at 4 p.m.
In March, state lawmakers could debate a bill that would significantly cut the amount of "good...
Bill to change ‘good time’ law named for slain deputy
Teach for America Alabama working to recruit, retain teachers in the classroom
Teach for America Alabama working to recruit, retain teachers in the classroom
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Dothan pastor admits guilt to drug and fraud charges