Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge on Friday revoked a Headland murder suspect’s one-million-dollar bond in the stabbing death of his mother after hearing gruesome details of the crime scene and the suspect’s police interactions.

Police say Alex McKay, 39, brutally stabbed his mother, 70-year-old Annie Salters McKay, who suffered numerous wounds at her Rock Creek home on Monday.

Headland Police Chief Investigator J.W. Knight detailed McKay’s prior incidents, saying he had cut his father’s tires on multiple occasions and shot into the home.

Defense attorney Arthur Medley pointed out to the Henry County District Judge Derek Peterson that McKay’s arrests prior to the murder charges were city misdemeanors.

But it was Dothan Police Investigator Terry Nelson who delivered the most impactful testimony.

He graphically detailed wounds so serious that he could see her spine was exposed and described how she was stabbed about her upper body.

Nelson called the crime scene among the two worst he has witnessed.

McKay’s phycological issues are also an issue, with testimony that he may have failed to take his medication before his mother’s death to combat his mental deficiency.

Medley said he had been committed for mental treatment on several occasions.

Aniah’s Law that Judge Peterson invoked took effect last year and is named for an Alabama coed kidnapped and murdered by a man who had multiple previous arrests on serious charges.

