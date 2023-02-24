Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Health experts warn of HIV increase among heterosexuals in Alabama

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is experiencing a spike in new HIV cases, and the heterosexual community is seeing the brunt of it.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 441 new cases of HIV from October 2022 to December 2022. That number was 263 from July to September.

According to HIV.gov, the infection is most common among gay and bisexual men. ADPH medical officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said other groups need to start paying attention.

“Nationwide we’ve seen a disturbing increase, especially in the number of young heterosexual females that are being diagnosed with HIV. These are new diagnoses,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

There was a 60% increase in infections among heterosexuals from Q3 to Q4 last year.

“I tell them like I’ve told them all their lives, wrap it up,” said Jannette Baker, mother of 2 adult sons. She said the news makes her worried for the younger generation in a world where online dating is commonplace.

“They’re experimenting, they’re trying to feel their way out and not necessarily knowing what they like,” said Baker.

Dr. Stubblefield believes asking questions is the best policy when it comes to staying safe.

“The best prevention is for people to know their status and for people to know the status of their partners,” said Dr. Stubblefied.

He also said using condoms and other contraceptive methods is an effective way to prevent the spread of HIV.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seneca Shine is charged with murder.
Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest
The credit union's current headquarters is on Madison Ave. in Montgomery.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union moving HQ to Prattville
A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.
Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Alabama state troopers urging caution on the roads
A water main broke on Atlanta Highway late Thursday morning.
Water main break on Atlanta Highway

Latest News

Gov. Ivey awards funds to assist low-income residents with water bills
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Former Limestone County Sheriff expected to begin 3-year jail sentence on Friday
Special program by Montgomery County Archives to commemorate Black History Month
Special program by Montgomery County Archives to commemorate Black History Month
Montgomery County Archives to commemorate Black History Month with special program
Montgomery County Archives to commemorate Black History Month with special program