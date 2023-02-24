Man charged after shooting into home with woman, 2 children inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting incident in Montgomery County.

According to court records, Timothy Javar Sanders is charged with three counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 12:52 p.m. on Marler Road, which is in Pike Road. An arrest affidavit says Sanders fired a weapon into a home while a woman and her two children were inside.

The affidavit says bullet holes could be found in both the exterior and interior walls of the home.

Sanders was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he has been placed under a $270,000 bail.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.