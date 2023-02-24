Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged after shooting into home with woman, 2 children inside

A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting incident in Montgomery County.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting incident in Montgomery County.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting incident in Montgomery County.

According to court records, Timothy Javar Sanders is charged with three counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 12:52 p.m. on Marler Road, which is in Pike Road. An arrest affidavit says Sanders fired a weapon into a home while a woman and her two children were inside.

The affidavit says bullet holes could be found in both the exterior and interior walls of the home.

Sanders was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he has been placed under a $270,000 bail.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seneca Shine is charged with murder.
Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest
The credit union's current headquarters is on Madison Ave. in Montgomery.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union moving HQ to Prattville
A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.
Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Alabama state troopers urging caution on the roads
A water main broke on Atlanta Highway late Thursday morning.
Water main break on Atlanta Highway

Latest News

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Attorneys for ex-Limestone Sheriff file new petition challenging theft, ethics convictions
Popular Prattville restaurant to reopen months after fire
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Gov. Ivey awards funds to assist low-income residents with water bills