Montgomery-area nonprofits working to address homelessness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of nonprofits and advocates met at the Mercy House’s MAP Center Thursday to discuss solutions to Montgomery’s homeless problem.

“We’re at a crisis stage. We don’t have enough affordable housing. A lot of communities don’t,” said Lydia Pickett with the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. “We need to do something very aggressive as far as making a plan.”

The coalition says it found around 130 people sleeping on the streets in a 24-hour period.

At the meeting, state officials discussed ways of getting more funding, while the city presented a concept to move several nonprofits into the MAP Center.

#HappeningNow Homeless advocates and nonprofits are meeting in one room to discuss the status of homelessness in Montgomery, solutions. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/MBGaTPbOc1 — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) February 23, 2023

“There’s an idea that if we have a hub for services then there’ll be a centralized place where people can come if they’re homeless and connect to all types of services,” Pickett said.

The Salvation Army is temporarily in the MAP Center as the search continues to find a permanent location. The group had to move out of its old building to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park. They found a location near the Seth Johnson neighborhood, but it fell through.

“Folks in the neighborhood didn’t feel it would be safe to have homeless people there,” said Maj. Harvey Johnson with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s old shelter had 80 beds for people to sleep.

Johnson said 16 people have been moved into permanent housing, while 13 are currently in motels, putting more strain on organizations that serve the homeless.

The Friendship Mission remains the only overnight shelter in the city.

“One of the problems with that is Friendship Mission, before all this started, was merely at capacity,” Johnson said. “So they’ve tried to expand capacity a little bit.”

The Salvation Army is weighing its options and does not know when it will have a permanent location.

