Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union building HQ in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union is in the process of building its headquarters in Prattville.

Construction is underway on the new 57,000 sq. ft. facility off Old Farm Lane near Interstate 65, according to the company. The expansion is expected to bring at least 100 jobs to the city of Prattville. The company said the new site will also allow them to plan for future growth and strengthen its collaborative internal culture.

“With four back-office facilities currently spread across Montgomery and Autauga County, this new home will bring our administrative and operational teams under one roof,” says Guardian Credit Union CEO Heath Harrell, “creating a headquarters that provides a unique work experience for the Guardian team and allowing us to function with greater collaboration and agility as we strive to provide our members with excellent financial opportunities and unmatched service.”

“With the rapid socioeconomic growth and development taking place in Prattville, and the convenient proximity to their existing footprint, Guardian looks forward to the future in its new Prattville home.”

Guardian was founded in 1958, according to its website, to provide savings and loan accounts to members of the Alabama National Guard and their families. In the decades since, it has grown to 16 branches across central and south Alabama. Each of those branches will remain open.

Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Guardian will be building its headquarters in Prattville instead of moving its headquarters.

