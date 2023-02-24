Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department held a news briefing Friday afternoon to announce a drug arrest.

Capt. George Russell, commander of MPD’s special operations division, explained that a traffic stop in the area of Gibbs Village Friday morning led to the discovery of approximately 9.5 pounds of marijuana and a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. He said this led to information that someone was transporting a “large quantity of narcotics in the city of Montgomery.”

They identified this suspect as 29-year-old Lavonte Conn, who was spotted by a surveillance team in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard. SWAT and gang unit officer tried to stop him. Russell said Conn tried to drive away, but officers stopped his attempted escape.

Russell said they found 436 grams of fentanyl, 226 grams of marijuana and a stolen 9 mm handgun in his vehicle. He said they determined the gun was stolen during an armed robbery in another jurisdiction.

He said Conn was also out of bail for charges on receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and attempting to elude. He said they are working with the district attorney’s office to file for a bail revocation hearing.

Russell said Conn now faces new pending charges of drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property and certain people forbidden to carry a firearm.

Police Chief Darryl Albert also spoke on the arrest, with a special note about the fentanyl.

“It’s the poison that’s on our street. It’s the poison that our men and women respond to when folks are passed out on the side of the road and in abandoned places. It’s this poison that’s hurting our children,” Albert said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seneca Shine is charged with murder.
Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest
Guardian Credit Union is constructing a brand new headquarters in Prattville.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union building HQ in Prattville
A man has been charged with arson after his girlfriend’s home caught fire while she was inside.
Man charged in arson of girlfriend’s home
A water main broke on Atlanta Highway late Thursday morning.
Water main break on Atlanta Highway
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Alabama state troopers urging caution on the roads

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey proposed changes to Alabama’s execution protocol. She’s asking the state...
Gov. Ivey says Alabama will resume executions after four-month review
Dalvin Deshun Mitchell has been charged with 15 counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle with...
Arrest after 15 catalytic converters stolen on state property
In March, state lawmakers could debate a bill that would significantly cut the amount of "good...
Bill to change ‘good time’ law named for slain deputy
Teach for America Alabama working to recruit, retain teachers in the classroom
Teach for America Alabama working to recruit, retain teachers in the classroom