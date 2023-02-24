Advertise
Montgomery police delivering ‘special announcement’ at 4 p.m.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m.

The subject is not known, but the announcement says Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “special announcement.” Drugs in evidence bags were laid out for the cameras.

The briefing will be streamed live in this story.

