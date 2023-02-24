Popular Prattville restaurant to reopen months after fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About six months after a fire destroyed much of a popular Prattville restaurant, the owner has set a reopening date.

It was back in August when a fire broke out at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Café. The Prattville Fire Department called it a second-alarm blaze. The cause was determined to be accidental.

Since that time, the owner has spent a lot of time working to clean up the damage — putting in a new floor, walls and décor.

”I’m glad to get this over with and start cooking again,” said Michael Thompson. “I’m ready to start cooking some gumbo, some alligator, some crawfish, red beans and rice and some chicken and dumplings. I’m ready to get started.”

The restaurant, which has been in business since 2009, will reopen next Tuesday.

