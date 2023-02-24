Rep. Sewell hosts disaster assistance resource fair in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in Selma who were impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado were able to meet with disaster relief officials Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell hosted a disaster assistance resource fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edmundite Missions Community Center. The resource fair gave community members the opportunity to meet with representatives from a variety of agencies, organizations, nonprofits and insurance companies to learn about all of the resources available to them.

“Everything you need is here and convenient for you,” said attendee Patricia Stewart.

Stewart’s 91-year-old mother rode out the storm inside her home off Leroy Street. She said the home is now barely standing.

“There’s going to be like a total makeover, almost building a new house,” Stewart said. “The only thing that’s left there really is the foundation and the bricks.”

Stewart visited Sewell’s disaster assistance resource fair in hopes of securing a loan from the Small Business Administration.

“It’s a blessing for her to make this available for our community,” Stewart said.

Sewell said it has been difficult for some people to locate help. The goal of the event was to put every available resource under one roof.

“We want to meet people where they are to make sure that they know that help is here and how they can go about accessing that help,” Sewell said.

Sewell said she is doing everything in her power to get as much federal assistance as possible to Selma. She said she wants to see her hometown rebuilt better than before.

“The people impacted are the people that I grew up with. They are my classmates, they are my church members, they are my former teachers. We are here to give them the assistance they need, and I will stay committed to making sure that the federal assistance will be here as long as people need them,” Sewell said.

Sewell promised to hold more events like this in the near future.

The following organizations and agencies were in attendance:

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Small Business Administration

Dallas County Emergency Management Agency

State of Alabama Volunteer Services

Department of Agriculture Rural Development

United Way

American Red Cross

Samaritan’s Purse

Black Belt Community Foundation

Legal Services of Alabama

Selma Housing Authority

ALFA Insurance

State Farm

If residents need help moving forward, there are two disaster recovery centers set up in Selma. The first center is located at the Edmundite Missions Community Center, and the second center is at the Felix Heights Community Center.

Residents have until March 16 to apply for FEMA assistance. Individual assistance provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. Other programs are there to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov by calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA app. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

To contact Sewell’s Birmingham office, call 205-254-1960.

