Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Selma police chief returns to work following administrative leave

Chief Kenta Fulford made his return to the police department after being on administrative leave.
Chief Kenta Fulford made his return to the police department after being on administrative leave.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After almost a month on administrative leave, Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford made his return to work Wednesday.

Fulford said he has been catching up on cases and planning for the Bloody Sunday Jubilee, which is slated for March 3-5.

“I’m trying to get used to it all again,” said Fulford.

Mayor James Perkins Jr. had placed Fulford on leave earlier this year, claiming the chief did not return to Selma for tornado rescue and recovery.

Fulford said he was in Dothan for training when the storms hit Alabama.

“It was not safe for me to leave Dothan at that time, so I remained there and left first thing Friday morning,” Fulford said.

The police chief said his chain of command was prepared to assist in the disaster aftermath until he was able to safely return to his post.

“They couldn’t even tell that I was not here,” Fulford said. “And that’s the way it’s supposed to work when your command structure is in place like it should be.”

Fulford plans to begin community police training with his officers to strengthen relations with citizens.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens is closing its Fairview Ave. store in Montgomery.
Walgreens closing west Montgomery location
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

SLE Rodeo prepares to ride into Montgomery
SLE Rodeo happening next month
The resource fair gave community members access to a variety of agencies, organizations,...
Rep. Sewell hosts disaster assistance resource fair in Selma
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Auburn resident remembers slain Orlando reporter
The credit union's current headquarters is on Madison Ave. in Montgomery.
Montgomery-based Guardian Credit Union moving HQ to Prattville