Selma police chief returns to work following administrative leave

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After almost a month on administrative leave, Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford made his return to work Wednesday.

Fulford said he has been catching up on cases and planning for the Bloody Sunday Jubilee, which is slated for March 3-5.

“I’m trying to get used to it all again,” said Fulford.

Mayor James Perkins Jr. had placed Fulford on leave earlier this year, claiming the chief did not return to Selma for tornado rescue and recovery.

Fulford said he was in Dothan for training when the storms hit Alabama.

“It was not safe for me to leave Dothan at that time, so I remained there and left first thing Friday morning,” Fulford said.

The police chief said his chain of command was prepared to assist in the disaster aftermath until he was able to safely return to his post.

“They couldn’t even tell that I was not here,” Fulford said. “And that’s the way it’s supposed to work when your command structure is in place like it should be.”

Fulford plans to begin community police training with his officers to strengthen relations with citizens.

