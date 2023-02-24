SLE Rodeo happening March 17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 66th annual Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo is considered one of the best rodeos anywhere east of the Mississippi, and next month it will ride into Montgomery.

Thursday, The Alabama Cattleman’s Association held its annual kick-off luncheon to share what you can expect.

“We expect the biggest and best rodeo we ever had,” said President of Southeastern Livestock Exposition Frank Ellis.

From the finest cowboys and cowgirls in the nation to the annual downtown parade, even a concert.

“We bring in over $1 million to Montgomery County,” said Ellis.

The Alabama Cattleman’s association hosts the rodeo to promote Alabama agriculture, one of the state’s biggest industries.

“The beef cattle industry represents one of the top three commodities in the state in terms of agriculture is the single largest economic driver impact for the state of Alabama,” said Executive Vice President of the Alabama Cattleman Association Erin Beasley.

This year, the rodeo will offer four performances at Garrett Coliseum featuring some of the best stock in the country. There will also be livestock exhibits and children’s activities.

If you would like to purchase tickets, click here or call: 1-888-2RODEO2.

